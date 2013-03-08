Skip to main content
Work Incentives and Universal Credit

Reform of the Benefit System in the United Kingdom
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49lcn89rkf-en
Jon Pareliussen
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pareliussen, J. (2013), “Work Incentives and Universal Credit: Reform of the Benefit System in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1033, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49lcn89rkf-en.
