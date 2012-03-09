Skip to main content
Work Incentives and Recent Reforms of the Tax and Benefit System in Hungary

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d1969m56b-en
Authors
Tímea Ladányi, Rafal Kierzenkowski
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Ladányi, T. and R. Kierzenkowski (2012), “Work Incentives and Recent Reforms of the Tax and Benefit System in Hungary”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 944, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d1969m56b-en.
