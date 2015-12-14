Skip to main content
Who are the top 1% earners in Europe?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp1g39gkzw-en
Authors
Oliver Denk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Denk, O. (2015), “Who are the top 1% earners in Europe?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1274, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp1g39gkzw-en.
