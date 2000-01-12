Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What the Yield Curves say About Inflation

Does it Change Over Time?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/143175727151
Authors
Sebastian Schich
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Schich, S. (2000), “What the Yield Curves say About Inflation: Does it Change Over Time?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 227, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/143175727151.
Go to top