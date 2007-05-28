Skip to main content
What Promotes Fiscal Consolidation

OECD Country Experiences
https://doi.org/10.1787/180833424370
Stéphanie Guichard, Mike Kennedy, Eckhard Wurzel, Christophe André
Guichard, S. et al. (2007), “What Promotes Fiscal Consolidation: OECD Country Experiences”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 553, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/180833424370.
