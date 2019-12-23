Skip to main content
What makes a productive Russian firm? A comparative analysis using firm-level data

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8590f752-en
Authors
Lenka Wildnerova, Hansjörg Blöchliger
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Wildnerova, L. and H. Blöchliger (2019), “What makes a productive Russian firm? A comparative analysis using firm-level data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1592, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8590f752-en.
