Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What Can Developing Countries Learn from OECD Labour Market Programmes and Policies?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/570121553883
Authors
Åsa Sohlman, David Turnham
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Sohlman, Å. and D. Turnham (1994), “What Can Developing Countries Learn from OECD Labour Market Programmes and Policies?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 93, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/570121553883.
Go to top