What are the risks and rewards of start-up visas?

One of the public expectations of migration policy is that it ensures adequate provisions are in place so that countries don’t miss out on important growth opportunities. One high-visibility growth opportunity is in new technology and particularly the digital economy. Start-up firms and their founders are often in the public spotlight, since successful start-ups have had transformational effects on technology, created new sectors of employment and pushed innovation forward in many countries. Understandably, skilled migration policy makers have turned their attention to high potential migrant founders and have developed new visa programmes to attract and retain emerging talent and their businesses. This policy brief provides an overview of start-up visa programmes across OECD nations and their different methods for attracting and selecting migrant founders, as well as some initial results of these programmes. The brief then examines whether programme outcomes are being properly evaluated to ensure they are delivering on their strategic intent.