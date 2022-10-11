Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What are the risks and rewards of start-up visas?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e961695e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “What are the risks and rewards of start-up visas?”, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e961695e-en.
Go to top