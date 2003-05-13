Skip to main content
Utilisation and Reliability of High Power Proton Accelerators

Workshop Proceedings, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, 12-16 May 2002
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264102125-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2003), Utilisation and Reliability of High Power Proton Accelerators: Workshop Proceedings, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, 12-16 May 2002, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264102125-en.
