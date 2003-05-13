R&D activities and construction plans related to high power proton accelerators are being considered in various countries to promote basic and applied sciences. Both accelerator scientists and reactor physicists gathered at an NEA workshop to discuss the reliability of the accelerator; spallation target design characteristics; safety and operational characteristics of a sub-critical system driven by a spallation source; and test facilities. These proceedings contain all the technical papers presented at the workshop, as well as summaries of the discussions held during each technical session.
Utilisation and Reliability of High Power Proton Accelerators
Workshop Proceedings, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, 12-16 May 2002
Report
Nuclear Science
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2019
-
31 October 2018
-
28 March 2018
-
20 November 2015
-
-
10 August 2015
-
6 March 2015
-
7 January 2014
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024