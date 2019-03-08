Skip to main content
Using probit models of downturn risk to calibrate GDP Fan charts for New Zealand

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/aa823471-en
Nikki Kergozou, David Turner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Kergozou, N. and D. Turner (2019), “Using probit models of downturn risk to calibrate GDP Fan charts for New Zealand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1543, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aa823471-en.
