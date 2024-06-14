Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Use of the Edmonds-Reilly Model to Model Energy-Related Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/240072800241
Authors
D. W. Barns, J. A. Edmonds, J. M. Reilly
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Barns, D., J. Edmonds and J. Reilly (1992), “Use of the Edmonds-Reilly Model to Model Energy-Related Greenhouse Gas Emissions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 113, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240072800241.
Go to top