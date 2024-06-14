This paper forms part of an OECD project which addresses the issue of the costs of reducing CO2 emissions by comparing the results from six global models of a set of standardised reduction scenarios. The Edmonds-Reilly Model was modified and run iteratively against several standardised scenarios for comparison with the results of the other models. This paper describes the model modifications required, as well as the results of the various modelling runs ...
Use of the Edmonds-Reilly Model to Model Energy-Related Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
