This review of Mexico’s Better Schools Programme was conducted in 2012 by the OECD Centre for Effective Learning Environments (CELE). In 2008, the federal government created the Programme to repair and improve the physical infrastructure of schools for basic education throughout Mexico. A key characteristic of the programme is social participation and the engagement of the each school community. The review team’s recommendations offer lessons to all governments investing in educational infrastructure to improve the quality of education.
Upgrading School Buildings in Mexico with Social Participation
The Better Schools Programme