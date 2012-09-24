Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Upgrading School Buildings in Mexico with Social Participation

The Better Schools Programme
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264178823-en
Authors
Alastair Blyth, Rodolfo Almeida, David Forrester, Ann Gorey, Juan José Chávez Zepeda
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

Blyth, A. et al. (2012), Upgrading School Buildings in Mexico with Social Participation: The Better Schools Programme, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264178823-en.
Go to top