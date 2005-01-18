University Research Management

This publication sheds light on the issues now facing today’s universities as they confront the increasing pressure to “produce” research to keep the competitive edge. Drawing on eight case studies, the report focuses on four key themes:

The growing significance of the research mission to higher education.

Strengthening structures and processes for research management.

Funding and resourcing university research.

Nurturing research careers. Case studies highlight issues in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Portugal and Turkey.