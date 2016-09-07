Skip to main content
United in Diversity: A Complexity Perspective on the Role of Attainment Targets in Quality Assurance in Flanders

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlrb8ftvqs1-en
Authors
Rien Rouw, Marc Fuster, Tracey Burns, Marlon Brandt
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Rouw, R. et al. (2016), “United in Diversity: A Complexity Perspective on the Role of Attainment Targets in Quality Assurance in Flanders”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 139, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlrb8ftvqs1-en.
