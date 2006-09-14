Skip to main content
Undertaking Revisions and Real-Time Data Analysis using the OECD Main Economic Indicators Original Release Data and Revisions Database

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/146528313656
Authors
Richard McKenzie
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

McKenzie, R. (2006), “Undertaking Revisions and Real-Time Data Analysis using the OECD Main Economic Indicators Original Release Data and Revisions Database”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2006/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/146528313656.
