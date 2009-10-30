Skip to main content
Understanding the World Trade Collapse

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220821574732
Authors
Calista Cheung, Stéphanie Guichard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cheung, C. and S. Guichard (2009), “Understanding the World Trade Collapse”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 729, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220821574732.
