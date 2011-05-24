Skip to main content
Understanding the Recent Surge in the Accumulation of International Reserves

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc6tdfsblp-en
Authors
Petar Vujanovic
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Vujanovic, P. (2011), “Understanding the Recent Surge in the Accumulation of International Reserves”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 866, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc6tdfsblp-en.
