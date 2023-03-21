Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Understanding cultural differences and extreme attitudes in the 2021 OECD Trust Survey

Text analysis of open-ended responses
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ef25d883-en
Authors
Sina Smid
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Smid, S. (2023), “Understanding cultural differences and extreme attitudes in the 2021 OECD Trust Survey: Text analysis of open-ended responses”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ef25d883-en.
Go to top