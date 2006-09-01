Skip to main content
Ulysses, the Sirens and the Art of Navigation

Political and Technical Rationality in Latin America
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/346667485241
Javier Santiso, Laurence Whitehead
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Santiso, J. and L. Whitehead (2006), “Ulysses, the Sirens and the Art of Navigation: Political and Technical Rationality in Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 256, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/346667485241.
