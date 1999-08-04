Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in Market Openness

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/051520622785
Authors
Jonathan Coppel, Martine Durand
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Coppel, J. and M. Durand (1999), “Trends in Market Openness”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 221, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/051520622785.
Go to top