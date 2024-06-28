Transport and the Activity of the Conference. General Report on Activity. Twenty-Fifth Annual Report (1978)

This volume reviews in detail the structure and activities of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport during 1978. The work of the Conference and its subsidiary bodies is described in sectoral chapters. The report reviews co-operation with OECD Committees concerned with transport issues and with international organisations such as Council of Europe, the Economic Commission for Europe, European Economic Community. The report also contains a chapter on transport policy in member countries with particular reference to points of comparison between those policies and the Conference’s own action.