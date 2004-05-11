The search for cost-effective environmental policy measures has led to an increase in the use of tradeable permit systems. This publication offers valuable lessons for applying tradeable permits and provides links between policy evaluation and policy making general. It is for government officials responsible for the implementation and reform of tradeable permit systems, researchers concerned with their analysis and evaluation, and other stakeholders interested in the more general issues associated with environmental policy design and evaluation.
Tradeable Permits
Policy Evaluation, Design and Reform