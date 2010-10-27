Skip to main content
Trade Linkages in the OECD Trade System

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4t0fj2p6l-en
Authors
Jérôme Brezillon, Stéphanie Guichard, Dave Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Brezillon, J., S. Guichard and D. Turner (2010), “Trade Linkages in the OECD Trade System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 811, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4t0fj2p6l-en.
