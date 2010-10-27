This paper describes the sources and methods used to construct the trade matrices of the OECD trade system. It also provides an overview of the trade relationships between countries, especially individual OECD countries and the main non-OECD economies, as well as their evolution between 2000 and 2005. It finally serves more broadly as a “ready reckoner” guide to the sensitivity to shocks that are transmitted through trade.
Trade Linkages in the OECD Trade System
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024