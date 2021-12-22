Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade impacts of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eeeea3ec-en
Authors
Frank van Tongeren, Christine Arriola, Annabelle Mourougane, Sebastian Benz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van Tongeren, F. et al. (2021), “Trade impacts of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1698, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eeeea3ec-en.
Go to top