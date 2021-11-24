This paper shares perspectives and experiences from South Africa in pursuing development goals through trade and competition. It was prepared as background material for the 2021 OECD Global Forum on Competition discussion on trade, development and competition.
Trade, Development and Competition - Pursuing Development Goals through Trade and Competition Law
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024