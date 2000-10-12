The relationships between trade and growth have long been a subject of considerable controversy among economists. In the early post-World War II period, many economic leaders concluded that protective trade policies stimulated growth, and import substitution policies were widely adopted by developing countries. By the 1980s, however, country-specific and general cross-country analyses had demonstrated the failure of the import substitution approach, and consequently export-oriented policies were widely adopted. While subsequent cross-country studies have generally indicated the growth effectiveness of outward-looking policies, recent criticisms of these studies (by Rodriguez and Rodrik, 1999, in particular) have called this conclusion into question ...
Trade and Growth
Still Disagreement about the Relationships
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
