This publication presents a synthesis of recent work of the OECD Joint Group on Trade and Competition focussing on the interface between these two policy domains against the backdrop of an increasingly globalised economy. A Global Forum hold on May 2003 presented an occasion to explore some of the complex issues arising at the trade and competition interface.

It also contains a report of those discussions prepared by Dr. Simon Evenett of the World Trade Institute. This book is structured around a number of key themes, including capacity building, combatting hard core cartels, co-operation between competition authorities and core principles for a multilateral framework.