Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards the development of contextual questionnaires for the PISA for development study

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1kv8crsjf-en
Authors
J. Douglas Willms, Lucia Tramonte
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Willms, J. and L. Tramonte (2015), “Towards the development of contextual questionnaires for the PISA for development study”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 118, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1kv8crsjf-en.
Go to top