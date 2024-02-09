Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Towards more accurate, timely, and granular product-level carbon intensity metrics

A scoping note
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4de3422f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Towards more accurate, timely, and granular product-level carbon intensity metrics: A scoping note”, Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4de3422f-en.
Go to top