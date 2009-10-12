Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards better Schools and more Equal Opportunities for Learning in Italy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220864240618
Authors
Romina Boarini
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Boarini, R. (2009), “Towards better Schools and more Equal Opportunities for Learning in Italy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 727, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220864240618.
Go to top