Towards a Triple Transition

Today’s geopolitical landscape urgently requires new strategies to overcome the current polycrisis context and live up to the promise of attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The interconnected challenges of recent years – from the worsening impacts of climate change to ongoing geopolitical conflicts and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic – pose a significant threat to development progress and underscore the need for collective solutions. Some experts go so far as to assert that we are not merely at a critical juncture but find ourselves in an interregnum, a period of crisis within the realm of globalisation where the stability of the old order is uncertain and what lies ahead is not yet clear. In this scenario, two interrelated transitions stand out: the green and digital transitions. A third dimension demands equal attention: the social transition. The transitions towards a greener and more digital future are reshaping our world across various domains. The green transition to more sustainable production and consumption systems seeks to match economic productivity with a low emissions path. Green policy strategies are focusing on renewable energy, conservation, biodiversity protection, the circular economy, and climate change mitigation and adaptation. The digital transition, a key driver of economic transformation, encompasses the current rapid advancements in technology, the digitalisation and automation of industries, with a salient role artificial intelligence (AI). Meanwhile, the proliferation of connectivity leading to a more interconnected and data-driven world.