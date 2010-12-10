Skip to main content
Towards a Less Distortive and More Efficient Tax System in Portugal

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4m2w9hv28-en
Authors
Álvaro Pina
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pina, Á. (2010), “Towards a Less Distortive and More Efficient Tax System in Portugal”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 814, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4m2w9hv28-en.
