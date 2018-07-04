Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

To shorten or to lengthen? Public debt management in the low interest rate environment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/192ef3ad-en
Authors
Alessandro Maravalle, Łukasz Rawdanowicz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Maravalle, A. and Ł. Rawdanowicz (2018), “To shorten or to lengthen? Public debt management in the low interest rate environment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1483, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/192ef3ad-en.
Go to top