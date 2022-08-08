Skip to main content
The value of data in digital-based business models: Measurement and economic policy implications

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d960a10c-en
Authors
Carol Corrado, Jonathan Haskel, Massimiliano Iommi, Cecilia Jona-Lasinio
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Corrado, C. et al. (2022), “The value of data in digital-based business models: Measurement and economic policy implications”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1723, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d960a10c-en.
