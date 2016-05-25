Skip to main content
The use of short-term indicators and survey data for predicting turning points in economic activity

A performance analysis of the OECD system of CLIs during the Great Recession
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz4gs2pkhf-en
Authors
Roberto Astolfi, Michela Gamba, Emmanuelle Guidetti, Pierre-Alain Pionnier
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Astolfi, R. et al. (2016), “The use of short-term indicators and survey data for predicting turning points in economic activity: A performance analysis of the OECD system of CLIs during the Great Recession”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2016/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz4gs2pkhf-en.
