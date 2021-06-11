Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The tortoise and the hare: The race between vaccine rollout and new COVID variants

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4098409d-en
Authors
David Turner, Balázs Égert, Yvan Guillemette, Jarmila Botev
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Turner, D. et al. (2021), “The tortoise and the hare: The race between vaccine rollout and new COVID variants”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1672, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4098409d-en.
Go to top