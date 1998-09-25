Skip to main content
The Societal Aspects of Decision Making in Complex Radiological Situations

Workshop Proceedings, Villigen, Switzerland, 13-15 January 1998
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163560-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
OECD/NEA (1998), The Societal Aspects of Decision Making in Complex Radiological Situations: Workshop Proceedings, Villigen, Switzerland, 13-15 January 1998, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163560-en.
