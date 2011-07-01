Skip to main content
The Sharing of Macroeconomic Risk

Who Loses (and Gains) from Macroeconomic Shocks
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8hw5467wd-en
Rudiger Ahrend, Jens Matthias Arnold, Charlotte Moeser
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Ahrend, R., J. Arnold and C. Moeser (2011), “The Sharing of Macroeconomic Risk: Who Loses (and Gains) from Macroeconomic Shocks”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 877, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8hw5467wd-en.
