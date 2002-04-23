Skip to main content
The Role of Policy and Institutions for Productivity and Firm Dynamics

Evidence from Micro and Industry Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/547061627526
Authors
Stefano Scarpetta, Philip Hemmings, Thierry Tressel, Jaejoon Woo
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Scarpetta, S. et al. (2002), “The Role of Policy and Institutions for Productivity and Firm Dynamics: Evidence from Micro and Industry Data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 329, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/547061627526.
