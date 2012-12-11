Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Response of German Establishments to the 2008-2009 Economic Crisis

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x7gwmb3jc-en
Authors
Lutz Bellmann, Hans-Dieter Gerner, Richard Upward
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bellmann, L., H. Gerner and R. Upward (2012), “The Response of German Establishments to the 2008-2009 Economic Crisis”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 137, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x7gwmb3jc-en.
Go to top