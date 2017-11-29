Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The quantification of structural reforms

Extending the framework to emerging market economies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f0a6fdcb-en
Authors
Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2017), “The quantification of structural reforms: Extending the framework to emerging market economies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1442, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f0a6fdcb-en.
Go to top