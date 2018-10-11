Skip to main content
The Potential Macroeconomic and Sectoral Consequences of Brexit on Ireland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e930967b-en
Authors
Christine Arriola, Caitlyn Carrico, David Haugh, Nigel Pain, Elena Rusticelli, Donal Smith, Frank van Tongeren, Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Arriola, C. et al. (2018), “The Potential Macroeconomic and Sectoral Consequences of Brexit on Ireland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1508, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e930967b-en.
