The Politics of Transport Infrastructure Policies in Colombia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n3xqh1hf-en
Authors
Sebastián Nieto-Parra, Mauricio Olivera, Anamaría Tibocha
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nieto-Parra, S., M. Olivera and A. Tibocha (2013), “The Politics of Transport Infrastructure Policies in Colombia”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 316, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n3xqh1hf-en.
