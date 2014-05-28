Skip to main content
The Political Economy of Tax Incentives for Investment in the Dominican Republic

“Doctoring the Ball”
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz3wkh45kmw-en
Authors
Christian Daude, Hamlet Gutiérrez, Ángel Melguizo
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Daude, C., H. Gutiérrez and Á. Melguizo (2014), “The Political Economy of Tax Incentives for Investment in the Dominican Republic: “Doctoring the Ball””, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 322, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz3wkh45kmw-en.
