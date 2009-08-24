Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Political Economy of Reform

Lessons from Pensions, Product Markets and Labour Markets in Ten OECD Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264073111-en
Authors
William Tompson
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Tompson, W. (2009), The Political Economy of Reform: Lessons from Pensions, Product Markets and Labour Markets in Ten OECD Countries, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264073111-en.
Go to top