The Perverse Effects of Job-security Provisions on Job Security in Italy

Results from a Regression Discontinuity Design
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40hthb969w-en
Alexander Hijzen, Leopoldo Mondauto, Stefano Scarpetta
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Hijzen, A., L. Mondauto and S. Scarpetta (2013), “The Perverse Effects of Job-security Provisions on Job Security in Italy: Results from a Regression Discontinuity Design”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 151, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40hthb969w-en.
