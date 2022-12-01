The OECD RE-CIRCLE project

The OECD “Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy” (RE-CIRCLE) project provides policy guidance on resource efficiency and the transition to a circular economy. The RE-CIRCLE project is structured around two complementary work packages toward sound evidence-based policy recommendations. It aims to identify and quantify the impact of resource-efficient, circular economy policies to guide a range of stakeholders in OECD member countries and emerging market economies through quantitative and qualitative analysis. The project is embedded in on-going work by the OECD on resource efficiency and the transition to a circular economy. This paper provides policy recommendations stemming from the OECD’s work on the RE-CIRCLE project as well as from some of the major other recent OECD publications that directly relate to the topic.