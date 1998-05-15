- As more countries experience falling structural unemployment, the evidence is mounting that, implemented comprehensively, the OECD Jobs Strategy represents an effective response to countries’ labour market problems. That is the key conclusion to emerge now that the Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC) has examined progress made by OECD countries over the last year or so in implementing the Jobs Strategy.
- As reported to the 1997 Ministerial Meeting, the EDRC has fleshed out country-specific recommendations for implementing the Jobs Strategy, a process extended more recently to the new Member countries. Subsequently, the Committee has used these recommendations as a benchmark for assessing the progress made by individual countries. The large majority of countries have been subject to such a follow-up review. Following the request made at last year’s Ministerial Meeting, this report pulls together the lessons learned through the EDRC reviews and, thus, presents an update ...
The OECD Jobs Strategy
Progress Report on Implementation of Country-Specific Recommendations
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024