The OECD at 60

The OECD draws on 60 years of experience to help governments develop policies that will ensure better lives for people around the world. The goal of the Organisation is to shape policies that foster prosperity, sustainability, inclusiveness and well-being for all. This brochure, created for the 60th anniversary of the creation of the OECD, shows the journey travelled and what the organisation has become today.

For more information about the 60th anniversary of the OECD you can visit https://www.oecd.org/60-years.