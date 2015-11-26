Skip to main content
The Labour Market Impacts of Obesity, Smoking, Alcohol Use and Related Chronic Diseases

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqcn5fpv0v-en
Authors
Marion Devaux, Franco Sassi
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Devaux, M. and F. Sassi (2015), “The Labour Market Impacts of Obesity, Smoking, Alcohol Use and Related Chronic Diseases”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqcn5fpv0v-en.
